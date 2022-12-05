Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,242.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $852,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61.1% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 17,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.22. 369,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,083,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

