Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 4,075 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 137.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.47. 23,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,218. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.