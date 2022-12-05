Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $318.21. 66,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,053,392. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $632.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.32.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

