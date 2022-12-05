Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.72.

Shares of COST stock traded down $8.65 on Monday, hitting $485.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,657. The firm has a market cap of $215.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

