Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 61,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $173.35. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.