Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.5% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $7.53 on Monday, reaching $156.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.