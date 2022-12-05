Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 654 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 442.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 96,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,761,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,681,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Welltower Stock Down 0.5 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 154.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

