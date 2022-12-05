HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 780 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 780 ($9.33) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 530 ($6.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 675 ($8.08) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.00) target price on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.87) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 657.40 ($7.86).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 498.50 ($5.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 474.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 509.23. The company has a market capitalization of £99.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,017.35. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 427.51 ($5.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.79).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($229,357.28).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

