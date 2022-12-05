HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is Scge Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Scge Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 412,453 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 9.2% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned 2.22% of HubSpot worth $320,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,395,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HubSpot by 13,806.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,622 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 3.8 %

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded down $11.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $797.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

