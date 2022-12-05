HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $14.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,541. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.61 and a 200-day moving average of $308.19. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $797.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

