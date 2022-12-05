HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.10. HUYA shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 16,203 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUYA. Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.66.
HUYA Trading Down 4.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
