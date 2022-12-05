HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.10. HUYA shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 16,203 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUYA. Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,754 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

