ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 15.8% in November

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ICL Group by 153.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 3,482,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 1,397,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,460,000 after buying an additional 948,879 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in ICL Group by 116.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,649,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 886,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 2,085.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 880,404 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 815,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,093. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

