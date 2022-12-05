Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 308,151 shares.The stock last traded at $35.75 and had previously closed at $35.73.
Several analysts recently commented on IMGO shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
