Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 308,151 shares.The stock last traded at $35.75 and had previously closed at $35.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IMGO shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 182.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Imago BioSciences by 827.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 55,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 84.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.