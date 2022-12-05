Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

Industrials REIT Stock Up 3.0 %

MLI opened at GBX 137 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.93. Industrials REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 119.75 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £403.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.92.

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

Industrials REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Industrials REIT Limited is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT Limited investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.