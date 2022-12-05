Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.
Industrials REIT Stock Up 3.0 %
MLI opened at GBX 137 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.93. Industrials REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 119.75 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £403.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.92.
Industrials REIT Company Profile
