Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,258,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 2,498,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMQCF opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMQCF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from €10.25 ($10.57) to €7.00 ($7.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

