Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$20.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -177.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

