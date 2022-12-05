Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $120,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,040,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

