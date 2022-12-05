Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Belanger Houston sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,068 shares in the company, valued at C$316,750.

Calian Group stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469. Calian Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$51.99 and a one year high of C$72.11. The stock has a market cap of C$772.68 million and a PE ratio of 55.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of Montreal lowered their price target on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.00.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

