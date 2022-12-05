Insider Selling: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,198,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,689. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $378,113,000 after acquiring an additional 848,024 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

