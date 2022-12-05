Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $350.46. The company had a trading volume of 391,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $357.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

