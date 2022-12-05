Insider Selling: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Director Bill Hammond sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.79, for a total value of C$108,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,578,476.

Bill Hammond also recently made the following trade(s):

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:HPS.A traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986. The company has a market cap of C$258.59 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$22.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.12.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

