Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells 544 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Intuit Price Performance
Intuit stock traded down $13.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.55. 44,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $684.07.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Intuit by 78.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 96.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $10,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.