Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells 544 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $13.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.55. 44,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $684.07.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Intuit by 78.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 96.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $10,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.