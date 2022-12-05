Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $33,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,669,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,108,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,102 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $55,153.56.

On Monday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $250,026.56.

On Monday, November 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $252,692.72.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $243,359.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $12,006.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $270,467.12.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $1,670.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $11,222.77.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,340. The firm has a market cap of $429.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. 21.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Stories

