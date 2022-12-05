Insider Selling: Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,221,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Joshua Hare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Joshua Hare sold 100,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $361,000.00.
Longeveron Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:LGVN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,980. Longeveron Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.
About Longeveron
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
