Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 6,448 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.3 %

MTD stock traded down $34.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,451.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,796. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,274.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,250.71.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

