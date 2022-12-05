Insider Selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) President Sells 9,178 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 2.1 %

RS traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.73. 278,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

