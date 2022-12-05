Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider Sells 661,192 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,281. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

