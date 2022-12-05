Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Integral Ad Science

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

