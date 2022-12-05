Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

INTC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 198,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,121,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

