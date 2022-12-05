Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,625,892.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,167 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

