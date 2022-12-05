Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Prana Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2,198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 686,706 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 5.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $67,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after purchasing an additional 584,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after purchasing an additional 858,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $109.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

