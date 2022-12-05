International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Decreased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170,085 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $45,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

IFF opened at $107.97 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

