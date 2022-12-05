International Flavors & Fragrances Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,515 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 557% compared to the typical volume of 1,600 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.10. 39,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

