Intuit (INTU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU):

12/1/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $498.00 to $462.00.

11/30/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $490.00 to $465.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $459.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $516.00 to $476.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $500.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $467.00 to $448.00.

11/30/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $575.00 to $525.00.

11/28/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $520.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $533.00 to $467.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $502.00 to $490.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $585.00 to $502.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intuit Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.30. 50,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.74 and a 200 day moving average of $411.84. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $684.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Intuit Inc alerts:

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,284 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.