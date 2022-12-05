Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 308.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,159 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $113,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $272.25 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.