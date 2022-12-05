Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $316.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $247.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.68.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $272.25 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

