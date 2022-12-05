Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VKI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 99,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,371. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

