Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,473 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc. owned 2.47% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.34. 42,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $19.50.

