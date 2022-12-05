Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IQI traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.82. 153,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,726. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $13.80.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.