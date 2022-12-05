Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.82. 153,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,726. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

