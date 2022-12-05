Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Autodesk (ADSK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) recently:

11/24/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $177.00.

11/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $264.00 to $237.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $244.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $355.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $255.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $260.00.

11/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $225.00.

11/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $225.00.

11/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $220.00.

11/21/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $277.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $255.00.

11/15/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.39. 1,512,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

