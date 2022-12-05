Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FedEx (FDX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) recently:

12/2/2022 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $190.00.

11/28/2022 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $217.00.

11/17/2022 – FedEx was given a new $213.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/24/2022 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $199.00.

10/13/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $165.00.

10/13/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $165.00.

10/12/2022 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/11/2022 – FedEx was given a new $205.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/6/2022 – FedEx was given a new $192.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

FedEx Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.66. 80,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $198.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get FedEx Co alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.