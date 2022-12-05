Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Canada ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 30,010 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 219% compared to the typical volume of 9,411 put options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 152,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,304. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

