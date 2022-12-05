Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.93. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 318,698 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,128,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 18.1 %

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

