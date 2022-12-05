iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHYG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $41.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $45.38.
