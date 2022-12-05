iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

COMT stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter.

