iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $151,721,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,762,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,598,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $121.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.44.

