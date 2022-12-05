iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,759. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

