J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Increased to GBX 206 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($1.93) to GBX 206 ($2.46) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.35) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 249.20 ($2.98).

Shares of LON:SBRY traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 224.90 ($2.69). The company had a trading volume of 1,325,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,181. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 303.60 ($3.63). The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.68.

In other news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($20,002.39).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

