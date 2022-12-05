Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,811 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.