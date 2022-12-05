Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.
JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of JACK stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,811 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.