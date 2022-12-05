Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.75. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $37.85 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

